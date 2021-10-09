Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 365 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

