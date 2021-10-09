Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

