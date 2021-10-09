Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 62,759 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

