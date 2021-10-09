Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $52.00 at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.46.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
