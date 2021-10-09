Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $52.00 at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.46.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.