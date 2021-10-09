Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.56.

Xencor stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

