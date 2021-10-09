Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.