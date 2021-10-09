Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 1,310 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,157.60 ($15.12).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,042.98. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

