TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,127,126 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

