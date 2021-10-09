Ouroboros Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $625.93 and $8,854.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00141656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,954.48 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.20 or 0.06594587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

