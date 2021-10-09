Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

