Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WTT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.85. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

