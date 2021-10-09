TheStreet Downgrades John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) to C+

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

