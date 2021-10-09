Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

