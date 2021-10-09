Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.