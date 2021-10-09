Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

