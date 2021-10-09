Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

