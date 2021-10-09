-$0.34 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

