55I LLC Buys Shares of 3,058 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.