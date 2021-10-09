3,533 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

