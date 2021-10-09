American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.90. 17,342 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

