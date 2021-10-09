American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 17,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

