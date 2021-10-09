55I LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

55I LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

