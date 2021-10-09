Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 18,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

