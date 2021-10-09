Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading Up 0.4%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 18,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 34,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

