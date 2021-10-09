Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 12,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $556,000.

