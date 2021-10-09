Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1,758.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 182,226 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

