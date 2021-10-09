Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.