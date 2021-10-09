Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

