Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,840 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

