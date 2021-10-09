AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.76.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.