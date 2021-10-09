SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

