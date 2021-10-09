Reece Limited (REH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.21.
About Reece
Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.