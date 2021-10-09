Reece Limited (REH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.21.

About Reece

Reece Limited supplies plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It serves customers in the trade, retail, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Reece Australia Limited and changed its name to Reece Limited in November 2015.

