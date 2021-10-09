Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

