Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

NXC stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

