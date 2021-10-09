Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.
NXC stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
