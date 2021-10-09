Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

