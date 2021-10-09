Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $122,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK opened at $359.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

