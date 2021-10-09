Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of CyrusOne worth $123,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8,065.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,881.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

