SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

