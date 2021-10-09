Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $125,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $617.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $625.63 and its 200 day moving average is $555.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

