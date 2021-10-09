Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

