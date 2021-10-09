Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 322,749 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

