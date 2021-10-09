Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 272,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 312,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Horizon by 35.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,051,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 797,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.68 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.