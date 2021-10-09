ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Associated Banc worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ASB opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

