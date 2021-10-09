ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

