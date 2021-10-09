Ferrexpo’s (FEEXF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Ferrexpo stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

