Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFJPY. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

