Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

CODYY stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

