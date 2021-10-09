William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

