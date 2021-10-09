William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

