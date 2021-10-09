ASM International’s (ASMIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $367.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

